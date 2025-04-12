We Bought a New Bonhoeffer Pressure Washer! Unboxing & How to Use It

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We finally bought a pressure washer. We decided to buy a Bonhoeffer electric pressure washer at VIDUC. In this video, I take you through the unboxing, setup, and first test! 🇩🇪💦 This German-made pressure washer promises powerful cleaning performance, but as I quickly learned, there’s a wrong way to use the soap dispenser—and I’m here to show you so you don’t make the same mistake! 😅
🔧 What you’ll see in this video:
✅ Unboxing the Bonhoeffer Electric Pressure Washer
✅ First impressions & setup
✅ How to use it properly
✅ What NOT to do with the soap dispenser!
✅ Final thoughts & cleaning results
⚡ Would you buy this pressure washer? Let me know in the comments!
📢 Don't forget to like, subscribe, and hit the notification bell 🔔 for more awesome content!
📲 Follow us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars
🐦 Follow us on Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily
📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/
📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/
📌Website: www.hagenaars.com
✉️ Email: [email protected]
00:00Introduction
00:45Unboxing
03:53Setting up
05:16Why you need to read the manual
09:14Attaching the hose
11:12The soap debacle
14:02Using it
15:21Review