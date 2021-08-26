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'Murder on the High Seas (1932) PRE-CODE HOLLYWOOD
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53 views • August 26, 2021
Stars: Jack Mulhall, Natalie Moorhead, Clara Kimball Young
Director: Robert F. Hill
A beautiful woman is awarded a fortune in a breach-of-promise lawsuit, destroying the reputation of a wealthy broker. Posing as a millionaire, his son sets sail for Europe aboard a luxury liner on a mission to expose the wicked woman and her criminal accomplices.
Director: Robert F. Hill
A beautiful woman is awarded a fortune in a breach-of-promise lawsuit, destroying the reputation of a wealthy broker. Posing as a millionaire, his son sets sail for Europe aboard a luxury liner on a mission to expose the wicked woman and her criminal accomplices.
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