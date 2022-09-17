Kate Shemirani & Dr. Ali Ajaz: Getting In & Out Of Your Head

Mental health issues are on the rise. However, it's interesting that many times, doctors only prescribe drugs and never get to the root cause of the problem. Additionally, mental manipulation and coercion towards people to get them to take a dangerous, experimental shot just to keep their job is also going on. Dr. Ali Ajaz joins nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani and myself for a discussion of what he has seen inside the National Health Service in England, as well as insights into maintaining good brain health.





