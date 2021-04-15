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Shocking Video: Minors Loaded On Planes To Be Given To Random Strangers
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250 views • April 15, 2021
A flood of migrant youth are being given to random strangers who signed up on-line to take them in and house them.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6076143d56165f200e3919f3
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6076143d56165f200e3919f3
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