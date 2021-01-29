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These Are First Covid Camps In Germany
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1125 views • January 29, 2021
These are first Covid camps in Germany. Those who refuse vaccines, tests and quarantines will be deported here. Globalism, the ideology that cried out against the "fascist threat", is leading the world into the Nazi camps.
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