Last Day For Our Pasture Raised Meat Chickens! 🐥 🐔https://www.resistancechicks.com/chickenworkshop/

Chicken Butchering Workshop





Join us at Leah and Michelle’s suburban homestead, God’s Little Acre for a fun hands-on workshop of processing/butchering pasture raised chickens. Bring the whole family!





$25 per person/$35 per family Each family will get to take home a whole roasting chicken!





Saturday * October 21st, 2023 * 2:00PM EST