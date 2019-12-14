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Gender Polarities & How The Brain Works (Part#1) - From The Relaters Manual - A Guide for Men
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8 views • December 14, 2019
In this 13 minutes video (Part#1) Dyann discusses the generalities science has discovered in the brains of men and women.
There are differences, but one is not better or worse than the other. They are only differences.
The genders are EQUAL... we're just NOT the Same.
Sign up to get more tips for men on relating better to women HERE:
https://confirmsubscription.com/h/i/CD6F0D6A24C9B45C
Thank you and have a sensual day, Dyann xoxo
Connect with me and Check out my other sites below....
https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover here - https://www.getindiebill.com/store/list/TheBodyHouse
OR on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House
The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges
Connect and Join the fringe - https://confirmsubscription.com/h/i/CD6F0D6A24C9B45C
--------------------------------
NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing global control of the Hidden Hand.
Contact Dyann Bridges at
Email: [email protected]
There are differences, but one is not better or worse than the other. They are only differences.
The genders are EQUAL... we're just NOT the Same.
Sign up to get more tips for men on relating better to women HERE:
https://confirmsubscription.com/h/i/CD6F0D6A24C9B45C
Thank you and have a sensual day, Dyann xoxo
Connect with me and Check out my other sites below....
https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover here - https://www.getindiebill.com/store/list/TheBodyHouse
OR on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House
The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges
Connect and Join the fringe - https://confirmsubscription.com/h/i/CD6F0D6A24C9B45C
--------------------------------
NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing global control of the Hidden Hand.
Contact Dyann Bridges at
Email: [email protected]
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