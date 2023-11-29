Create New Account
How Often Should You Ingest Methylene Blue?
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 16 hours ago

How Often Should You Ingest Methylene Blue?


Methylene Blue is a blue organic dye with a wide array of scientifically proven nootropic, health, and detox benefits when ingested safely and correctly.


One question I get asked frequently regarding ingesting Methylene Blue is, "How Often Should I Ingest Methylene Blue?" if you are one of these people, you can find out fully in this video.


If you want to learn about this, watch this video, "How Often Should You Ingest Methylene Blue?" from start to FINISH!


Science Quoted:

https://bmccancer.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12885-017-3179-7

https://www.silvercancerinstitute.com/methylene-blue-for-cancer

https://aacrjournals.org/amjcancer/article/24/1/80/679057/The-Effect-of-Methylene-Blue-on-the-Oxygen

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0022534717363474

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1572100005000979


