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MONDAY - AUGUST 31, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
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2092-9AM Joe Biden & Ted Wheeler Join Forces To Advocate For Communist Insurrection In Portland
Former Vice President Joe Biden issued a statement Sunday afternoon in which he blamed President Donald Trump for “incitement” that led to the shooting death of an apparent Trump supporter in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday evening. Jay Bishop wearing a “Patriot Prayer” hat who reportedly participated in a caravan of Trump supporters through downtown Portland earlier Saturday evening was shot and killed on the street. Left-wing demonstrators later celebrated his killing. Biden issued a statement condemning violence “whether on the left or the right,” and blaming Trump for “incitement”: 2092-9AM Joe Biden & Ted Wheeler Join Forces To Fuel Communist Insurrection In Portland. Patriots Vow To #LiberatePortland – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/2DhHctS
Meet Roger Stone & Pete Santilli In Las Vegas Sept 12, 2020
Roger Stone UNGAGGED (Public) https://bit.ly/2Q7s8Sw
Roger Stone UNGAGGED (VIP) https://bit.ly/3186jII
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