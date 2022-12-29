As Prophesied By The Archangel, A Great Winter Cold Hits The USA! As Great Heavenly Sign LOOMS-2023

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Dec 28, 2022

Just a few weeks ago, a Catholic mystic cited a message from Heaven warning of severe winter in the West. It’s happening now!

Last Dec. 23, CNN quoted the US National Weather Service thus:

“The cold is coming for many: More than 175 million people are under wind chill alerts from across much of the central and eastern US. The life-threatening cold Temperatures and dangerous wind chills will create a potentially life-threatening hazard for travelers that become stranded.”

Source: https://www.sunstar.com.ph/article/1949388/pampanga/opinion/cervantes-as-prophesied-severe-winter-hits-st-michael-cites-coming-great-sign-from-heaven





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpq61CuSeB8



