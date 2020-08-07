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HOW FREE IS FREEDOM OF THE PRESS - Trevor Timm
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4 views • August 07, 2020
So apparently the government doesn't need to pressure reporters to reveal their sources anymore. So whistle blowing on what should be treason is a crime, but the treason is not. Lets hear it for stand alone computers, deep encryption and secure drop.
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