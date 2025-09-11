BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
UWE ALSCHER, PhD -The European Dilemma: Between Sovereignty and Supranational Control
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
6 views • 1 day ago


Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/  http://graceasagra.bio.link/presents

Freedom International Livestream

Thursday, Sept 11, 2025 @ 12:00 PM EST 

Guest: Dr. Uwe Alschner, PhD

Topic: The European Dilemma: Between Sovereignty and Supranational Control

 

Bio:

 

Dr. Uwe Alschner, PhD, is a German historian and investigative journalist known for his critical analyses of contemporary political and health narratives. Holding a PhD in History and an M.A. in English, he began his career in the European Commission and later served in Germany’s Foreign Office and the Christian Democratic Union. Since 2020, Alschner has conducted bilingual interviews with leading scientists and physicians, including Peter McCullough and Stephanie Seneff, featured on his blog alschner-klartext.de. He contributed to Vera Sharav’s documentary Never Again is Now Global and co-hosts the German podcast Die Gesunde Stunde. Alschner’s work focuses on exposing inconsistencies in official narratives and advocating for transparency and accountability in public policy. 

https://substack.com/@neveragainisnowglobal

Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

http://graceasagra.bio.link/

https://rumble.com/c/QuantumNurseGraceAsagra

Telegram - https://t.me/QuantumNurseGraceAsagra

 

TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854 




Keywords
russiaukraineeunatobritishempireusempire
