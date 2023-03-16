Create New Account
Animal Healing available by Donation! Book a Healing for your Animal Companion at: AMiracleoflight.com
ChannelingGalacticFamily
Published 15 hours ago

Nicola and Christine offer Animal Healing by Donation only! ...An introduction to our Animal Healing Services available at: www.AMiracleofLight.com

Each healing is bespoke for your Animal Companion 💛, and the beautiful  energies are channeled through from loving Spirit.

Spirit works intrically through your Animal Companion's electrical system and mind - body field to heal.

Please check out demo videos of a channeled animal healing at:

www.AMiracleoflight.com

All Healings occur remotely via distance.  The results are just the same as in person as time and distance are no obstacle. ✨✨ 

Available worldwide 🌏

After a Channeled Healing for your Animal Companion, information pertaining to the Healing is sent to you.

Healing for All Animal Species, Birds and Fish.

