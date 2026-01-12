The Prophecy Of Elam, Persia And Modern-Day Iran-NOW THE END BEGINS-JAN 12 2026

In the news at this very moment, the nation of Iran run by the ayatollahs is on the verge of collapse as the Iranian people continue to protest hourly in the streets, demanding regime change. Now if this was just about any other country, it would just be an interesting turn of events taking place in the Middle East. But this is not any other nation, this is Iran, also know in the Bible as Persia in general and Elam in particular. When Daniel gets his great vision of the coming world empires, in the closing days of Babylon, he is at the palace in Shushan in Elam.



“And I saw in a vision; and it came to pass, when I saw, that I was at Shushan in the palace, which is in the province of Elam; and I saw in a vision, and I was by the river of Ulai.” Daniel 8:2 (KJB)



On this episode of Rightly Dividing, the nation of Iran is a powder keg right now, and even while doing this Bible study tonight, you can rest assured we will also be monitoring the news to give breaking updates if the situation warrants it. But what if Iran falls either tonight or in the very near future, what happens after that? Glad you asked? Tonight we will attempt to plumb the depths of what your King James Bible has to say about Iran’s past, their present, and their biblically-prophesied future.