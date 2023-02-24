President Trump was asked if the Biden Admin blew up the Nordstream Pipeline

GLENN BECK | President Trump was asked if the Biden administration blew up the Nordstream pipeline:
“Well it could have been us and it could have been Ukraine, and it could have been some 3rd party country that wants to see trouble. The one group it wasn’t was Russia… that’s the one thing I can tell you for sure… These people are sick. I’m telling you.
But, it could have been. It could have been working in conjunction with Ukraine because Ukraine has total dominance over the United States. Total dominance.”
