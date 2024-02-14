Create New Account
UFOs and Us
ALLATRA TV
The more climate destruction occurs and the faster the process of the collapse of our planet progresses, the more we will observe unidentified flying objects even in the range visible to us. Why? This and much more is discussed in the video with the participation of Igor Mikhailovich Danilov on allatra.tv/en Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org

Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra

#UFO #ClimateChange #CreativeSociety

