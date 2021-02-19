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TRADER JOE'S Maskless Bum-Rush
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520 views • February 19, 2021
Everyone across the country should be gathering in groups and invade every store that is breaking LAW by enforcing Mask mandates.
Mandates are not Law, OSHA the Federal, State or Local governments have zero authority to tell an American to do JACK SHIT. Remember: Authority starts and ends with WE THE PEOPLE. The people need to resist and defy everything that comes out of this criminal government and abolish it once and for all. It is your duty.
Mandates are not Law, OSHA the Federal, State or Local governments have zero authority to tell an American to do JACK SHIT. Remember: Authority starts and ends with WE THE PEOPLE. The people need to resist and defy everything that comes out of this criminal government and abolish it once and for all. It is your duty.
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