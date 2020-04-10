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“the CDC Is Actually a Vaccine Company.” — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
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118 views • April 10, 2020
Paul Craig Roberts • April 9, 2020
Watch this RT interview with Robert Kennedy to see how corrupt the CDC is. We cannot trust this corrupt organization with our health. The CDC has a large financial interest in pushing untested vaccines on the public.
Source: https://www.unz.com/proberts/the-cdc-is-actually-a-vaccine-company-robert-f-kennedy-jr/
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Watch this RT interview with Robert Kennedy to see how corrupt the CDC is. We cannot trust this corrupt organization with our health. The CDC has a large financial interest in pushing untested vaccines on the public.
Source: https://www.unz.com/proberts/the-cdc-is-actually-a-vaccine-company-robert-f-kennedy-jr/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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