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Seven US Mercenaries Were Killed By Russian Forces In Donbass – Report
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142 views • May 16, 2022
“The American citizen we are talking about, Joseph Ward Clark, we also have his passport. He, in fact, opposed us at the Krasitel plant, tried to resist. Probably, this unit was considered special forces. As I understand it, there were seven Americans,” Alaudinov said. “everyone departed to another world, leaving behind Javelin [anti-tank guided missiles], documents and their weapons.”
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