Happy Birthday Michael Jackson! Thank you for being a Champion!

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One of MJ's heroes is Jesus Christ and he did his best to model his life and do his best to treat others right and spread a heartfelt message of the importance of having a good childhood and that this sick world constantly is trying to steal our childhoods away from us and our families.
And just like Jesus was lied about to the point of being murdered so was Michael but the TRUTH Always Triumphs in the end and Victory is ours!
#MichaelJackson #KingOfPop #ChampionsNeverQuit