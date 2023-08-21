Create New Account
How long before we fight back America
In this Episode I ask the simple question when will Americans start standing up for their rights before the Government takes them away. My reason for asking this is because even here in small town Missouri this communist crap is be put too.

Keywords
socialismgovernmentamericans and our rights

