How long before we fight back America

In this Episode I ask the simple question when will Americans start standing up for their rights before the Government takes them away. My reason for asking this is because even here in small town Missouri this communist crap is be put too.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.