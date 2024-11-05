The Las Vegas sphere broadcasting subliminal messages

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Las Vegas sphere flashed a bunch of words extremely quickly, almost as if a subliminal message were being broadcasted.
Someone managed to capture it on video and slowed it down for a closer look.
Source @awakenedspecies
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/