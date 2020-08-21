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A História da Sua Escravidão (The Story of Your Enslavement in Portuguese)
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22 views • August 21, 2020
"Nós só podemos ser mantidos em uma jaula que não enxergamos. Uma breve história da escravidão humana - incluindo a sua própria. Feita pelo Freedomain Radio, a maior e mais popular conversação filosófica do mundo.
http://www.freedomainradio.com "
Veja mais em: http://www.SociedadeVoluntaria.com
http://www.freedomainradio.com "
Veja mais em: http://www.SociedadeVoluntaria.com
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