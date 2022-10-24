42.) onus Et verterunt exterorum

Original Publication Date: 11/28/2019
For more info, please visit:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QMdl6JYS1sPZ/
Also check out:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tepbiankord
&
https://www.thelastmutineers.com
Periculum in mora.
onus Et verterunt exterorum © 2022 by Tepbian Kord is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.