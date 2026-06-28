Air defense activity in Bahrain.

Also, Iranian Ballistic Missile Over Kuwait. (both have US military bases)

BREAKING: Iran retaliates against the United States. Impacts have been recorded in Issa Air Base, Bahrain and Ali Al-Salem Base, Kuwait.

Adding events up to this, from last few hours or less:

US airstrikes extend to Kong and Bandar Length in southern Iran.

A U.S. official tells Fox News the strikes on Iran are ‘larger than last night’

A U.S. defense official told Fox News that the U.S. strikes on Iranian targets tonight has ended.

NEW: Two strikes also took place on Qeshm Island

BREAKING: U.S. airstrikes near Sirik, southern Iran

U.S. Central Command confirms the attack on Iran, saying it was in response to the attack on a commercial vessel

BREAKING — US STRIKES IRAN AGAIN



🇺🇸 IMPERIAL SIDE OF THE STORY:



CENTCOM has just announced a new wave of US strikes against multiple targets inside Iran, ordered directly by the Kiddy Diddler in Chief.



The claimed trigger was the Iranian drone attack on the Panama-flagged tanker M/T Kiku this morning near the Strait of Hormuz — carrying over 2 million barrels of crude oil. This came after yesterday's US strikes in response to Iran's attack on M/V Ever Lovely, following which Iran was given an opportunity to honour the ceasefire but chose not to.



➡️(Claimed) Targets hit in today's strikes:

🔶 Military surveillance infrastructure

🔶 Communication systems

🔶 Air defence sites

🔶 Drone storage facilities

🔶 Minelayer capabilities



🇮🇷 IRANIAN SIDE:



➡️Minutes after the strikes, IRIB correspondents on the ground in Sirik and Qeshm Island reported explosions and projectile impacts — including a telecoms tower struck near Taheroui village and hits near the village of Masen on Qeshm.



➡️Iran's Foreign Ministry has called the strikes *"an explicit violation of paragraph one of the MOU" signed in Islamabad.



➡️IRGC says it has already responded by targeting US military positions in the region and warned that further US action will be met with "a broader response."



🐻And that's how the MoU charade gets taken offline - even before Iran officially left the World Cup... Obviously today's matches are just a formality/going through the motions?

Adding:

President Trump threatens Iran on Truth Social:



‘United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn!



There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started.



If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!’



@Middle_East_Spectator

Adding:

NEW: Alerts also sounded in Bahrain half an hour ago

BREAKING: Initial reports of at least two impacts in Kuwait



