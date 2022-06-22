Data Shows That mRNA Vaccines Have Detrimental Impacts on Human Fertility

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p9ya4496
06/20/2022 Dr. Naomi Wolf: These mRNA vaccinations reveal bad outcomes at every stage of the cycle of conception. Sperm study has found that injection of the mRNA vaccine harms the quality and motility of the sperms. Getting your child vaccinated with these mRNA vaccines will endanger your child