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Movie Trailer - The Command Trailer (2019) Kursk Sub accident
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28 views • November 13, 2019
Movie Trailer - The Command Trailer (2019) Kursk Sub accident
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5b6s-jFNfpM
The Command Trailer #1 (2019) | Movieclips Indie
Movieclips Indie Published on May 24, 2019
US Release Date: June 21, 2019
Starring: Colin Firth, Matthias Schoenaerts, Lea Seydoux
Directed By: Thomas Vinterberg
Synopsis: The film follows the 2000 K-141 Kursk submarine disaster and the governmental negligence that followed. As the sailors fight for survival, their families desperately battle political obstacles and impossible odds to save them.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Movies worth a second look History, Documentaries, Educational, Mind opening
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5b6s-jFNfpM
The Command Trailer #1 (2019) | Movieclips Indie
Movieclips Indie Published on May 24, 2019
US Release Date: June 21, 2019
Starring: Colin Firth, Matthias Schoenaerts, Lea Seydoux
Directed By: Thomas Vinterberg
Synopsis: The film follows the 2000 K-141 Kursk submarine disaster and the governmental negligence that followed. As the sailors fight for survival, their families desperately battle political obstacles and impossible odds to save them.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Movies worth a second look History, Documentaries, Educational, Mind opening
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