Salt Lake City Shooting at “No Kings” Protest: 1 Critically Injured, 3 in Custody
Description
A shooting at the “No Kings” protest in Salt Lake City on June 14, 2025, critically injured one person and led to three arrests. Police continue investigating the incident that occurred during a peaceful march of 10,000 protesters opposing President Trump’s policies. Get the latest updates and detailed coverage with News Plus Globe.
Hashtags
