Salt Lake City Shooting at “No Kings” Protest: 1 Critically Injured, 3 in Custody
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
3 followers
0
100 views • 2 days ago

Salt Lake City Shooting at “No Kings” Protest: 1 Critically Injured, 3 in Custody

http://newsplusglobe.com/

A shooting at the “No Kings” protest in Salt Lake City on June 14, 2025, critically injured one person and led to three arrests. Police continue investigating the incident that occurred during a peaceful march of 10,000 protesters opposing President Trump’s policies. Get the latest updates and detailed coverage with News Plus Globe.

#SaltLakeCity #NoKingsProtest #ProtestShooting #BreakingNews #UtahNews #TrumpProtest #NewsPlusGlobe #ProtestUpdates #PoliticalProtests #June2025

breaking newstrump protestpolitical protestsnews plus globeno kings protestsalt lake city shootingsalt lake city protest shootingutah shooting 2025protest violenceno kings demonstrationsalt lake city newsprotest arrestsprotest updatesutah newsjune 2025 protests
