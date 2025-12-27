Ep. 180 Part 2 "AI Made Easy: How Technology Is Changing Medicine" - Roya Attar, OD, MBA, DHA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Artificial intelligence is no longer a future concept it’s already transforming healthcare today.
In Part 2, Dr. Roya Attar explains AI made easy, showing how artificial intelligence is being used right now in real medical practices: from AI scribes and chatbots to advanced eye imaging that helps detect disease earlier than ever before.
Learn why eye exams are becoming powerful early-warning systems for diabetes, heart disease, glaucoma, macular degeneration, and even neurological conditions and how AI helps doctors catch subtle changes before vision or health is lost.
