Hydrogen Gas Storage Breakthrough - Promo
TheBasesProject
Published 21 hours ago |

Hydrogen Gas is an extremely difficult gas to store. Now a Global breakthrough by Norwegian company Triton, allows easy, safe and pollution free seal to allow H2 Gas to be stored and transported. This is a Global game changer, allowing H2 Gas as the fuel of the immediate future, ending all Co2 and NOx gas pollution for all fossil fuel engines of every kind. The UN and Elon Musk have announced Hydrogen is the future. This sealant nano technology water based paint, solves the storage issues with immediate effect. How H2 gas is extracted ad separated is another scandal, that requires sorted. Full very detailed long form BASES129,Hydrogen Gas Storage Breakthrough is available on YouTube, Rumble and Brighteon shortly

tritonhydrogengasbreakthroughstorage

