Can a True Child of God Ever Be Shaken?

In this final devotion in the Unshakable Series, Pastor Roderick Webster brings an encouraging and deeply convicting message: The true child of God will never be shaken. While trials come and storms rage, those who are truly born again are held firmly in the hands of Jesus and the Father.



📖 Drawing from John 10, Romans 8, and Hebrews 12, this message affirms that salvation is not fragile—it's anchored in God’s promises. Whether you’ve been walking faithfully or have drifted, this episode reminds us of the security, chastening, and love that comes with being a child of the King.

🔑 Key Themes Covered:



God’s Promises Cannot Fail (Standing on the promises!)

True Eternal Security – No one can pluck His sheep from His hand (John 10:28–29)

We’re Kept by God’s Power – Even when we fail, He never lets go (Romans 8:38–39)

Chastening Is a Sign of Sonship – God disciplines His own (Hebrews 12)

Morality Is Not Salvation – You must be born again (John 3:5, 1 John 3:10)



💬 Reflection Questions for the Viewer:



Are you truly born into God’s family?

Do you live in submission to His Word?

Are you a part of the Church that Christ is building?

Are you living as a subject in His Kingdom?



🙏 If you’re in Him—you’re secure. If you’re not—you can receive Him today.

✝️ Don’t trust in morality or religious labels. Trust in Christ.



