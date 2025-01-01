JUICY MELONS 🍈 SHOUTOUT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Those are some juicy melons 🍉
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BjDoaY35qxU
Thumbnail: https://instagrammernews.com/detail/2392346565506054633
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://eldeforma.com/2020/01/10/thalia-salma-hayek-escote-globos-de-oro/lxn2xqi/
Why don't we hire this guy for the MTA❓
A guy with this attention to detail would've seen the New Years Eve subway shoving at the 18th Street station coming: 🚨🇺🇸BREAKING🇺🇸🚨 MAN SHOVED ONTO NYC SUBWAY TRACKS IN BROAD DAYLIGHT ON NEW YEAR'S EVE❓❗❓