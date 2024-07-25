(15.) The Watchmen Program Security Solution Answer to All Economical Ecological Problems

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#1 Will- Better protect the nation; from Terrorist
Attacks from the inside out.
#2 Will- Nationwide create millions of Jobs for Citizens within;
and Military personnel coming home.
#3 Will- Generate billions of New Revenue for the
Federal & Local Government to reconcile their books.
#4 Will- Establish a Green Facilities Industry building
Homes, Schools, Medical units & portable farms
#5 Will- Build a universal vehicle for Educating New
Entrepreneurs & Training Emergency Responders.
#6 Will- Help rein in rouge Rulers; working with our allies
defusing Threats of War & Terrorism.
#7 Will- Give generous help to Refugees displaced from them
homes globally.