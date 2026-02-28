BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
KelTec PR57 Long Range Test vs the Ruger RXM
AmbGun
AmbGunCheckmark Icon
159 followers
53 views • 1 day ago

AmbGun KelTec PR57 Page
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/keltec-pr57

About three months ago, I started to test the PR57 at longer ranges. Shifting to 50 yards, I ran into some peculiar trigger issues where the trigger would break, fail to fire, and I had a weird second strike capability which would fire. For the second time, the PR57 went back to KelTec for repair. I received the pistol back in about two weeks with a note that they “updated the extractor spring and barrel lock plunger”. “Replaced hammer block spring and trigger bar”.  Not sure why or what led to the issue.


With improved weather, I took the PR57 and the RXM out to the range for some “long range” shooting. For the past month I’ve been doing daily MantisX drills with the RXM, over 1,000 dry fires and earning scores that top those of any other pistol. So I went out to the range really expecting to see the RXM do as well or better than the PR57.  And thinking that maybe the PR57 would break again. And get culled.


I started at 25 yards shooting roll over prone. I fired five rounds with the PR57 and shot a 5.75 MOA group. With the RXM, I shot 14.34 MOA. Moving to 50 yards I shot a 4.08 MOA group with the PR57. And an abysmal 36.25 MOA group with the RXM. Moving to 100 yards, I shot a 5.25 MOA group with the PR57. I didn’t bother with the RXM.


My aiming point was the V at all distances. Zeroed at 25 yards this thing is dead on out to 100 yards. Just over 5 MOA with the KelTec PR57. I was stunned. With a slight right correction to the optic’s zero, 14 out of the 15 shots would be in the V. I went into this thinking that at 100 yards, I’d be thrilled with the majority of my shots being fives with just a few fours. And thinking that I’d do best with the RXM. And that my conclusion would be that after making two trips to KelTec for repair the PR57 would get culled. 


Newfound respect, I’m thinking the thin and lightweight PR57 could serve as a CCW and a deer pistol. But can it avoid another repair trip? Can I learn how to avoid problems with preventative maintenance? Can I learn how to repair the pistol myself? AmbGun is not done with the PR57. More to come. 




Keywords
pistolrugerkelteclong rangepr57rxm
