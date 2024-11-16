❗️🇮🇱🇵🇸🎞 Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week November 9-15, 2024



▪️In the north of the Gaza Strip, the Israelis launched another series of strikes on the capital of the Palestinian enclave. Strikes were reported almost all over the city. More than a hundred people were killed.



▪️At the same time, the Israel Defense Forces continued their operation in Jabaliya, the largest satellite town of Gaza. The Israelis undermined buildings, actively using remote-controlled armored vehicles.



▪️While on patrol, a group of Israeli soldiers were ambushed by Palestinian militias. A number of Israelis were injured and the rest retreated to their original positions.



▪️In response to the incident, IDF units detained several dozen people who had remained in the locality. All of them were accused of links to Hamas and taken to an unknown destination.▪️In the central part of the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces worked on Hamas-controlled localities. As usual, Nuseirat and Bureij came under concentrated fire.

▪️In turn, Palestinian militias launched several strikes on IDF positions in the Netzarim Corridor. However, judging by the absence of reports of evacuation helicopters flying over, such attacks proved fruitless.

▪️In the south of the enclave, Israeli launched air strikes on Khan Younis, al-Fukhari and the surrounding areas. Despite the constant bombardment, hundreds of thousands of local residents remain in the towns.



▪️At the same time, engineering work was under way in Rafah along the entire so-called “Philadelphia Corridor”. At the same time, there have been virtually no shootings in the locality over the past week.

#digest #Israel #Palestine #video@rybar