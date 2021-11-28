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THE SHOCKING TRUTH ABOUT VIRUSES AND VACCINES - AAJONUS VOND
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754 views • November 28, 2021
Still want more proof of the horrors in the vaccines?
The Kissinger Report
December 10 1974
Implications of Worldwide Population Growth
https://pdf.usaid.gov/pdf_docs/PCAAB500.pdf
International Conference on Population and Development 1994-Cairo Egypt
Man-made flu around 2018 to depopulate the world to 800 million. (Pretty close!)
Fake UFO invasion in 2024. And more!
Twenty years after the Cairo Summit on Population and Development (1994) https://www.vanthuanobservatory.org/eng/twenty-years-after-the-cairo-summit-on-population-and-development-1994/
Eugenics and Population Control: The 1935 Nazi World Population Conference, and the 1994 U.N. Cairo Population Conference -- More of the Same https://members.tripod.com/~american_almanac/eugenics.htm
Summary of the Programme of Action ICPD94: pdf
http://www.partners-popdev.org/icpd/ICPD_POA_summary.pdf
New perspectives on population: lessons from Cairo https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/New-perspectives-on-population%3A-lessons-from-Cairo.-Ashford/ad2d25105276047af5ae040e52fa197073dcbbb8
The Kissinger Report
December 10 1974
Implications of Worldwide Population Growth
https://pdf.usaid.gov/pdf_docs/PCAAB500.pdf
International Conference on Population and Development 1994-Cairo Egypt
Man-made flu around 2018 to depopulate the world to 800 million. (Pretty close!)
Fake UFO invasion in 2024. And more!
Twenty years after the Cairo Summit on Population and Development (1994) https://www.vanthuanobservatory.org/eng/twenty-years-after-the-cairo-summit-on-population-and-development-1994/
Eugenics and Population Control: The 1935 Nazi World Population Conference, and the 1994 U.N. Cairo Population Conference -- More of the Same https://members.tripod.com/~american_almanac/eugenics.htm
Summary of the Programme of Action ICPD94: pdf
http://www.partners-popdev.org/icpd/ICPD_POA_summary.pdf
New perspectives on population: lessons from Cairo https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/New-perspectives-on-population%3A-lessons-from-Cairo.-Ashford/ad2d25105276047af5ae040e52fa197073dcbbb8
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