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FULL SHOW: Putin Announces Russian Gas Will Be Purchased In Rubles, Another Defeat For The Biden Administration
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90 views • March 24, 2022
Warmonger Madeleine Albright dies and already the liberal media and Biden administration is praising her as a humanitarian. She’s not. Owen Shroyer breaks down what is the most important news out of Ukraine yet that no other media is reporting on. Alex Rosen has caught more than 200 child predators, he joins to talk about his experience in this endeavor. Allan Santos is a Brazilian journalist, one of the most banned men on the internet, and he responds to the latest censorship in Brazil where the President is being banned from the internet and social media. Owen loses his temper as he covers the sexual deviants in schools perverting children via the education system.
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