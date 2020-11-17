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WHITES are the People of Color
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42 views • November 17, 2020
In this truthful and sometimes comedic look into the Cultural Marxist misuse of the word Color, Uncle Sam goes into the ridiculous world of anti-white "US verses THEM" mentality engendered by the "people of color" myth as well as the so-called "Gay Flag." He also explains in detail why the people labeled "White" are the actual people of color.
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