NWCRs Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 03/06/2023
Removing the Liberal Blindfold
Published 18 hours ago

Since Obama became president and into Biden, we have seen that none of their nominees for positions in government have to do with anyone who knows what they are doing. Biden's FAA nominee is just such a person who cannot anser anything when it comes to Aviation, from a pilot! But, he will probably get the jo, just like all the others he has nominated including a Supreme Court Justice who doesn't know what a woman is.

truthjusticeand the american way

