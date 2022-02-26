Already forgotten?

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32 views • February 26, 2022
Don't blame Russians
Pro Russian separatists from the Donbas region show a news crew a group of Ukrainian soldiers they recently killed using a tank. They show the Ukrainian soldiers have NATO issued boots. They do not express joy in killing these soldiers but show their commitment to leaving Ukraine. The captured soldiers claim they are new and their commanders sent them to clear dead bodies.
Pro Russian separatists from the Donbas region show a news crew a group of Ukrainian soldiers they recently killed using a tank. They show the Ukrainian soldiers have NATO issued boots. They do not express joy in killing these soldiers but show their commitment to leaving Ukraine. The captured soldiers claim they are new and their commanders sent them to clear dead bodies.
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