What is 47?

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176 views • March 12, 2021
Event, 201, The Jesuit Dark Order, The Deep State, Bill Gates's SCoPeX, The Evil hides in plain sight like a wolf in sheep's clothing. At the Tip Top hiding in plain sight all around the world. Again, all I can do is Identify Evil, Expose the Agenda. What are you going to do? https://gematriaeffect.news/ Zach Hubbard Proves it all. Proofs in the numbers.
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