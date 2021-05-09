Anti-Asian Hate Bill & Vaccine Shedding - Simone Jennifer Smith LIVE 05/07/21

The Senate passed with a wide bipartisan majority last week a bill denouncing discrimination against Asian communities in the United States. This is due to the increase in hate violence against Asians, especially after the pandemic started.



Question is, where is the Anti-African Hate Bill?



Did you know that since 2015, The Washington Post began to log every fatal shooting by an on-duty police officer in the United States. In that time there have been more than 5,000 such shootings recorded by The Post, and a disproportionate number of them are African men/



Finally, we talk about some information that was found in a recently released Pfizer document that speaks about occupational exposure, and we check in with Pellycan, a Dancehall artist out of Jamaica who is telling everyone, “Mi nu wah no vaccine!”



Expect the unexpected on Simone Jennifer Smith –LIVE