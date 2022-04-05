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ARROGANT Global Leaders Admit They'll 'ABANDON' Traditional Money For Digital
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934 views • April 05, 2022
MIRRORED from Glenn Beck
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?extid=WA-UNK-UNK-UNK-IOS_GK0T-GK1C&;v=677097893613229
"Times are changing fast. But you don't have to take my word for it. The 2022 World Government Summit kicked off in Dubai earlier this week with none other than Klaus Schwab, who said "the global energy systems, food systems, and supply chains will be deeply affected" by the extreme change that's to come. But don't worry...that's just EVERYTHING. The Summit continued with talks about a "new world order" and how they're going to "abandon the traditional system of money" for a digital system that they admit is way LESS private than crypto. And if you won't take their word for it, the New York Times just said the same thing. Wake up, America!"
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?extid=WA-UNK-UNK-UNK-IOS_GK0T-GK1C&;v=677097893613229
"Times are changing fast. But you don't have to take my word for it. The 2022 World Government Summit kicked off in Dubai earlier this week with none other than Klaus Schwab, who said "the global energy systems, food systems, and supply chains will be deeply affected" by the extreme change that's to come. But don't worry...that's just EVERYTHING. The Summit continued with talks about a "new world order" and how they're going to "abandon the traditional system of money" for a digital system that they admit is way LESS private than crypto. And if you won't take their word for it, the New York Times just said the same thing. Wake up, America!"
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