Your Speech Does Not Belong To Anyone

The slow decay of individual identity and the cancer of guilt in a society losing its grip on free speech is spiral out of control. You may recall when Leaders in the House of Representatives announced a rules package for the 117th Congress that includes a proposal to use “gender-inclusive language” and eliminate gendered terms such as “‘father, mother, son, daughter,” and more.Now The Biden Administration, in all its lunacy has decided that Instead of “illegal aliens,” which was still being used by some government officials in press releases and elsewhere, the employees of CBP and ICE should instead use “undocumented noncitizen” or “undocumented individual,” according to the memos.” According the Washington Times. The term alien has been used in the United States at least since the alien and sedition act of 1798. And as the dictionary gets smaller. According to the word police over at thesaurus.com. You can no longer refer to your iguana or your goldfish as your spirit animal due to cultural appropriation. Because only native Americans have a soul and a connection to the universe apparently.Throwing the term Guru around is now highly offensive to Buddhists and Hindus. The same goes for Ninja,Nazi,and Sherpa. Because we aren’t taking their origins serious enough.And forget about binge watching Netflix. Bingeing is highly offensive to people with serious eating disorders and no respect for themselves.If they can police the words you use. Then they can change way you think. And if we let this happen. Eventually the word freedom will be on the chopping block.