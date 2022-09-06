Russia and China’s Militaries Are Getting ‘Much Closer’ Together: Asia Expert

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https://gnews.org/post/p1ho875e1
09/03/2022 FOX: Former Defense Intelligence Agency officer Rebekah Koffler: Russia and the CCP are not true strategic partners. There’s fear and antagonism between Russia and China. But regardless, they have been deepening their strategic alliances. Both countries have the doctrines to defeat the United States, either through subversion over the long term, or in the battlefield.
Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Gordon Chang： Even though Russia and the CCP don’t form a formal military alliance, they’re helping each other by working to distract one from the US to achieve their strategic goals