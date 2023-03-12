⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the Special Military Operation (March 12, 2023) Text only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (12 March 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥In Kupyansk direction, the 'Zapad' Group of Forces has hit the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Masyutovka, Dvurechnaya, Pershotravnevoye (Kharkov region) and Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ In addition, five sabotage and reconnaissance groups were neutralised near Stelmakhivka (Lugansk People's Republic), Sinkovka, Liman Pervy, and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).





◽️ The enemy's losses in this direction amounted to 45 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and four motor vehicles.





💥In Krasny Liman direction, the ground-attack and army aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces have inflicted fire damage on enemy manpower and military hardware close to Ploshchanka (Lugansk People's Republic), Terny, Yampolovka, and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Up to 100 Ukrainian troops, an armoured fighting vehicle, four pick-up trucks, a D-30 howitzer, and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit have been eliminated in this direction during the day.





💥In Donetsk direction, the Russian troops supported by artillery of the 'Yug' Group of Forces eliminated more than 220 Ukrainian troops, an infantry fighting vehicle, three armoured fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, and a D-30 howitzer.





💥In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces engaged the AFU units close to Ugledar and Prechistovka, and Zolotaya Niva (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Three sabotage and reconnaissance groups were also neutralised close to Novomikhaylovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Levadnoye and Marfopol (Zaporozhye region).

More than 50 Ukrainian servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and a D-30 howitzer have been destroyed during the day in these areas.





💥In Kherson direction, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit of the AFU was destroyed during the counter-battery warfare.





💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 81 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy's manpower and hardware in 157 areas during the day.





◽️ The command posts of the 111th Territorial Defence Brigade and the 25th Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were hit in the areas of Krasny Liman and Drobyshevo (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ An ammunition depot of the AFU group located on the territory of the Ukrenergochermet company was obliterated near the city of Zaporozhye.





◽️ Two Mi-8 helicopters of the Ukrainian Air Force have been shot down by air defence forces close to Temirovka (Zaporozhye region), and Dvurechnaya (Kharkov region).





💥In addition, seven HIMARS and Uragan MLRS shells were intercepted and a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed near Chervony Mayak (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 400 airplanes and 220 helicopters, 3,385 unmanned aerial vehicles, 411 air defence missile systems, 8,275 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,055 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,326 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,879 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.