🎵Black - Pearl Jam

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The song opens with arpeggiated open-string guitar and expressive fretless bass, joined by Hammond B3 organ for warmth, Bluesy, Hendrix-inspired guitar leads build over each verse, Distorted rhythm guitars and thunderous drums drive a chaotic grunge/heartland rock climax, Vocals evolve from fragile whispers to an epic, soulful baritone with raw, layered ad-libs in the outro, crafting a cinematic, cathartic soundscape
[Intro]
[Acoustic Guitar, atmospheric and moody]
Hey-hey-hey, oh-oh
[Verse 1]
Sheets of empty canvas, untouched sheets of clay
Were laid spread out before me, as her body once did
All five horizons revolved around her soul as the Earth to the Sun
Now, the air I tasted and breathe has taken a turn
[Pre-Chorus]
Mm-hm, and all I taught her was everything
Mm-hm, I know she gave me all that she wore
[Chorus]
And now my bitter hands chafe beneath the clouds
Of what was everything
All the pictures had all been washed in black
Tattooed everything
[Verse 2]
[Bass and drums enter]
I take a walk outside
I'm surrounded by some kids at play
I can feel their laughter
So, why do I sear?
[Pre-Chorus]
Mm-hm, and twisted thoughts that spin 'round my head
I'm spinning, oh-oh, I'm spinning
How quick the Sun can drop away?
[Chorus]
And now my bitter hands cradle broken glass
Of what was everything
All the pictures have all been washed in black
Tattooed everything
[Bridge]
[Intense, building energy]
All the love gone bad turned my world to black
Tattooed all I see, all that I am
All I'll be, yeah-yeah
Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh
[Emotional Peak]
I know someday, you'll have a beautiful life
I know you'll be a star in somebody else's sky
But why, why, why can't it be
Oh, can't it be mine?
[Outro]
[Melodic soaring guitar solo]
[Vocal ad-libs, fading with emotion]
Ooh, Ah, yeah, Ah, ooh-ooh
Doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo (oh)
Doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo (oh-yeah)
Doo doo doo, doo, doo-doo-doo (ah-ah)
(Why, why?)
(Yeah-yeah-yeah)
[Fade to black]