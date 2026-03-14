🎵Black - Pearl Jam

The song opens with arpeggiated open-string guitar and expressive fretless bass, joined by Hammond B3 organ for warmth, Bluesy, Hendrix-inspired guitar leads build over each verse, Distorted rhythm guitars and thunderous drums drive a chaotic grunge/heartland rock climax, Vocals evolve from fragile whispers to an epic, soulful baritone with raw, layered ad-libs in the outro, crafting a cinematic, cathartic soundscape



[Intro]

[Acoustic Guitar, atmospheric and moody]

Hey-hey-hey, oh-oh



[Verse 1]

Sheets of empty canvas, untouched sheets of clay

Were laid spread out before me, as her body once did

All five horizons revolved around her soul as the Earth to the Sun

Now, the air I tasted and breathe has taken a turn



[Pre-Chorus]

Mm-hm, and all I taught her was everything

Mm-hm, I know she gave me all that she wore



[Chorus]

And now my bitter hands chafe beneath the clouds

Of what was everything

All the pictures had all been washed in black

Tattooed everything



[Verse 2]

[Bass and drums enter]

I take a walk outside

I'm surrounded by some kids at play

I can feel their laughter

So, why do I sear?



[Pre-Chorus]

Mm-hm, and twisted thoughts that spin 'round my head

I'm spinning, oh-oh, I'm spinning

How quick the Sun can drop away?



[Chorus]

And now my bitter hands cradle broken glass

Of what was everything

All the pictures have all been washed in black

Tattooed everything



[Bridge]

[Intense, building energy]

All the love gone bad turned my world to black

Tattooed all I see, all that I am

All I'll be, yeah-yeah

Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh



[Emotional Peak]

I know someday, you'll have a beautiful life

I know you'll be a star in somebody else's sky

But why, why, why can't it be

Oh, can't it be mine?



[Outro]

[Melodic soaring guitar solo]

[Vocal ad-libs, fading with emotion]

Ooh, Ah, yeah, Ah, ooh-ooh

Doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo (oh)

Doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo (oh-yeah)

Doo doo doo, doo, doo-doo-doo (ah-ah)

(Why, why?)

(Yeah-yeah-yeah)

[Fade to black]

