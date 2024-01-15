Why So Many Americans Are So Unprepared for Disaster | IRONCLAD with Mike Glove

What would you do in the case of a cyberattack, blackout, mass shooting, or large-scale natural disaster? Today’s guest is Mike Glover, and he wants to help people get better prepared for the worst-case scenario. Watch Andy Stumpf's full interview with Mike Glover on Change Agents, an IRONCLAD Original here:
Today’s guest is Mike Glover, and he wants to help people get better prepared for the worst-case scenario.
Mike is is former Green Beret and CIA contractor, and is the founder of Fieldcraft Survival. Its goal is to to educate, train, and equip the public to be prepared for anything. He is a national-recognized authority in Counter-Terrorism, Security, and Crisis Management Operations.
