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"Free Your Mind"
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45 views • July 01, 2021
Posted 7May2006 Gil Ronen: This is where it really Started!
"Free Your Mind" is a 7-minute, pro-Aliyah (Jewish immigration to Israel) film created by Kumah.org
It is a parody of the famous "Matrix" film, and urges Jews to break out of the 'matrix' of the exile and come to 'the real world' - Israel.
Written and produced by Yishai Fleisher
Audio direction by Malkah Fleisher
Animation by Gil Ronen
Aliyah, Immigration to Israel, Exile, Judaism, Diaspora, The Meaning of Life,
"Free Your Mind" is a 7-minute, pro-Aliyah (Jewish immigration to Israel) film created by Kumah.org
It is a parody of the famous "Matrix" film, and urges Jews to break out of the 'matrix' of the exile and come to 'the real world' - Israel.
Written and produced by Yishai Fleisher
Audio direction by Malkah Fleisher
Animation by Gil Ronen
Aliyah, Immigration to Israel, Exile, Judaism, Diaspora, The Meaning of Life,
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