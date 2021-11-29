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Medical ethics & the doctor-patient relationship
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Dr. Rochagné Kilian & Kate Wand, November 21, 2021
Canadian physician, Dr. Rochagné Kilian, joins Kate Wand for a discussion on medical ethics, public health, and the sacrosanct nature of the Doctor-Patient relationship.
A Probe Media Production
Probe Media is viewer-funded. Please visit rightsprobe.org/donate if you would like to support our work.
Rights Probe defends and promote the classical liberal conception of individual rights and the rule of law, in which people have primary control over their own lives and their own decisions; and seeks to inform and assist people to resist government coercion and mob rule.
To learn more, visit rightsprobe.org
Probe Media
Canadian physician, Dr. Rochagné Kilian, joins Kate Wand for a discussion on medical ethics, public health, and the sacrosanct nature of the Doctor-Patient relationship.
A Probe Media Production
Probe Media is viewer-funded. Please visit rightsprobe.org/donate if you would like to support our work.
Rights Probe defends and promote the classical liberal conception of individual rights and the rule of law, in which people have primary control over their own lives and their own decisions; and seeks to inform and assist people to resist government coercion and mob rule.
To learn more, visit rightsprobe.org
Probe Media
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